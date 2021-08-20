Teacher throws garden party fundraiser in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust

Published: 5:05 PM August 20, 2021

A Royston teacher has raised a brilliant sum for the Teenage Cancer Trust, by hosting a garden party complete with live music.



King James Academy's Kim Chappell got the idea from a Facebook ad and wanted to support the charity which was involved in the care of her son at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge two years ago. At the time lots of their usual fundraising activities had halted.

The garden party took place in Therfield and was almost hampered by rain, which thankfully stopped five minutes before the event kicked off.

Visitors could choose from plenty of cakes and refreshments, while socialising with friends and enjoying the music.

Playing live were two young singer-songwriters, each showcasing a mixture of covers and their own songs. First up was Charles Arbon, a talented musician from Cambridgeshire who has been nominated for an NMG award - the New Music Generator accolades celebrate music in the East of England.

Musician Charles Arbon from Cambs. - Credit: Kim Chappell

Charles was followed by Lucy Shaw, an accomplished artist from Birmingham who tours festivals nationwide and writes songs for people based on their life stories.

You may also want to watch:

The pair captivated the audience throughout with their "impressive music and professionalism".

Kim's efforts saw scores of donations - and she raised £1,200!

Having initially set her target fundraising amount at £100, KJAR's Kim said she was "overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of friends, family, villagers and local businesses with their donations of money, raffle prizes and cakes" and "wishes to thank all those who helped to make it the success that it was.

Lucy Shaw at the garden party fundraiser in Therfield - Credit: Kim Chappell

Donations also poured in from her Facebook and JustGiving fundraising pages, culminating with the amazing total raised for the charity so close to her heart.

Go to www.teenagecancertrust.org/ for more on the charity.

Royston In Blue also raises money for the Teenage Cancer Trust - this year, organisers of the town calendar asked people to take part in their own virtual 5k due to the fun run on Therfield Heath being cancelled in the pandemic.

The total raised for the '5K Your Way' is yet to be announced. See roystoninblue.co.uk for more information, and the Crow will be sure to share the news when the total is revealed.