Published: 3:40 PM September 13, 2021

Jenni and Ian Rodd cycled between hospitals in Portsmouth and Cambridge - and their family went along to support them during the final miles. - Credit: Jenni Rodd

Siblings who took on the challenge of a 150-mile cycle ride from Portsmouth to Cambridge for Kidney Research UK have successfully completed their mammoth task - and the day wasn't without drama.

Paediatrician, Dr Ian Rodd, put himself forward to donate a kidney to sister, Jenni - who hails from Melbourn.

Jenni and Ian Rodd cycled between hospitals in Portsmouth and Cambridge - in recognition of the medical teams' work when Ian donated a kidney to his sister, and in aid of Kidney Research UK. - Credit: Jenni Rodd

Jenni, a professor at University College London, had been told by doctors a transplant was her "least worst option" after suffering renal failure.

A year after Ian's kidney was transplanted - with the operation taking place at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge - the pair wanted to raise awareness of organ donation and funds for Kidney Research UK.

Ian started the ride at 5.50am on Saturday morning at the Portsmouth hospital that looked after him prior to the operation. He cycled the first 50 miles to meet up with Jenni at Woolhampton in Berkshire.

Jenni and Ian Rodd cycled between hospitals in Portsmouth and Cambridge - in recognition of the medical teams' work when Ian donated a kidney to his sister, and in aid of Kidney Research UK. - Credit: Jenni Rodd

You may also want to watch:

Jenni said: "Just two miles after our meet up, I had a spectacular blow out of my rear tyre. We were carrying spare innertubes but not a spare tyre!

"Ian had to cycle over to the nearest bike shop - Meadvale Bays Bicycle Services in Beenham - to pick up a new tyre before we could make some roadside repairs. So by 10.30am we were already about an hour behind schedule.

"From then onwards things went more smoothly for the next 98 miles. We had a lovely ride through Oxfordshire, meeting up with Ian's son who delivered extra innertubes, before heading east through Bedfordshire.

"My husband and two teenagers all cycled some of the last 20 or so miles to keep us company into Addenbrooke's Hospital, and there was a lovely turn out of supporters in the middle of Melbourn to cheer us through.

"Our parents were there at the finish line and then joined us back in Melbourn as Ian and I devoured large quantities of pizza, before they delivered Ian back home.

Jenni and Ian Rodd cycled between hospitals in Portsmouth and Cambridge - in recognition of the medical teams' work when Ian donated a kidney to his sister, and in aid of Kidney Research UK. - Credit: Jenni Rodd

"The support we've received has been quite overwhelming. We are now approaching £4,000 raised and the kind messages from friends and family made the whole day quite emotional. I'll confess to being quite tearful when it was all over and Ian had headed back home."