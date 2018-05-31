Snap of Steeple Morden-based 355th Fighter Group shared to mark VE Day

The photograph from Ken Wells' book, Steeple Morden Strafers, shared by him to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. It shows the 355th Fighter Group who were based in Steeple Morden. Picture: Courtesy of Ken Wells Archant

A writer formerly of Steeple Morden has shared a photograph of the 355th Fighter Group on VE Day, to mark the 75th anniversary today.

Ken Wells has written several books on the village – and the picture of members of the USAAF squadron appears in his 1994 work, Steeple Morden Strafers.

He said: “The photo shows pilots from the 355th Fighter Group reading the headline everyone wanted,‘Germany Quits’. The photo was taken on May 8, 1945, and the 355th made the celebrations last for two days.”

Steeple Morden’s deep connections with the 355th stem from July 1943 when they landed at the village’s RAF station – a memorial to the airfield stands in Litlington Road.

Mr Wells, who left the village 13 years ago, previously told the Crow: “Our house was opposite the old airfield so my wife suggested I begin writing about it. My books have all been my own research.”