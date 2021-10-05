Published: 12:19 PM October 5, 2021

Kelly Da Silva Fernandes with mum Sue Board - the Royston duo held their annual coffee morning for Macmillan at Banyers House and surpassed their previous totals. - Credit: Kelly Da Silva Fernandes

A Royston mum and business owner has told of her delight at running a Macmillan coffee morning in person again - where she achieved her biggest fundraising total yet.



Baker Kelly Da Silva Fernandes - of Kelly's Kitchen - has been a regular host of Macmillan coffee mornings since 2018 alongside her mum Sue Board, but last year their event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Kelly - whose coffee mornings take place at Banyers House - said: "Last year we ran the event socially distanced last with pre-ordered treats and online donations.



"This year we were able to run it as we have in the past, with people choosing cakes and treats from the stand and purchasing raffle tickets. They were able to stay and enjoy their cake and hot drinks were donated by Banyers House.



"We were delighted to have raised £1,505 - our biggest total to date! There was a constant queue from 10am to 11.30am when we sold out."

Kelly said that she was "floored" by the generosity of local businesses for the fundraiser on Thursday last week, after an extremely difficult 18 months.



She said: "We had 40 raffle donations all from local businesses including restaurant vouchers, gift sets and jewellery. We also had lots of balloons donated by House of Parties.



"Local estate agents Archer Peers also donated £150 towards ingredients too. The majority of cakes and cupcakes were baked by my own local company Kelly’s Kitchen, but we had lots of contributions of other cakes by home bakers too.

"Thank you again for supporting this amazing cause, we’ll be back next year!"

During the March 2020 lockdown, community-minded mum-of-two Kelly organised free bakealongs with her children on her Facebook page.

She said: "These increased in popularity with lots of families joining in weekly. There was always a prize for the star baker and I absolutely loved seeing all the photos come in of proud children with their bakes."

She also supplies Kooky Nohmad with cupcakes to sell at the weekends.

For more on Kelly's KItchen go to kellyscakekitchen.co.uk and for more on Macmillan Cancer Support see www.macmillan.org.uk.







