Published: 4:30 PM July 20, 2021

Keeley Thomas from Fowlmere practising for her Karaoke-a-thon for the Teenage Cancer Trust - Credit: Lindy Thomas

A Fowlmere teenager, who has already raised thousands for good causes, took part in a nine-hour Karaoke-a-thon for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Keeley Thomas - who goes to Melbourn Village College - started her singing marathon at 7.30pm on Saturday, with a goal of performing 100 songs.

Mum Lindy said: "Keeley loves singing - she sings all the time. She's just wants to help people, and has raised nearly £9,000 for different causes before this - including 50 squats a day for Home-Start.

"When we saw the Teenage Cancer Trust were running this, she wanted to get involved and do something big. She had already been singing a song a day and uploading it to cheer people up in lockdown."

Keeley sang 20 songs in a row, then had a 10-minute break before going again with another 20 and so on. She was cheered on by her mum, her dog Poppy and many supporters looking out for her singing videos online - and reached 100 songs at 4.30am the following morning. So far, she has raised more than £800.

Keeley Thomas loves singing so much - her favourite song changes every day! - Credit: Lindy Thomas

When the Crow spoke to the pair before the challenge, the 14-year-old said her favourite song was 'Part of your World' from The Little Mermaid - her mum added that her favourite song changes daily, and there was all sorts on her playlist.

Taking on the tunes for charity would be a very big task for most of us, but for Keeley and her mum it was even more special - because Keeley has Down's syndrome.

Lindy said: "Doctors said she was unlikely to talk, walk, read or go to mainstream school and she's proved them all wrong.

"Karaoke has really helped with her reading, because she has to read quite quickly and keep up."

After the challenge, Lindy said: "The fundraiser went really well! We started at 7.30pm with 'B.I.N.G.O' and the last song (My Way) finished at 4.30am. Keeley was flagging a bit, but didn’t want to stop, she was determined to do the full 100.

"Keeley really loved all the singing. I thought she’d be shattered and have no voice, but the first thing she did when she got up after the challenge was put YouTube on so she could sing!"

The fundraising page will be closing this weekend, to add to Keeley's total go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/498577884802587/



