Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 16:24 12 September 2019

Public Notice

Kamil Kodzik Transport Ltd trading as Kamil Kodzik Transport Ltd of 9 Princes Mews, Royston SG8 9BN is applying for licence to use Cheap Storage Ltd, 1 London Way, Melbourn, Hertfordshire SG8 6DJ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

