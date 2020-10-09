Advanced search

How the Royston Crow showed community coming together during the coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 10:59 11 October 2020

Samantha Hanks, Rachel Haynes, Liam Mason, Kate Beed, Julie Lye, Julia Bradley, Dave Carter, Clare Swarbrick and Alex Prosser-Snelling from the Royston vs Coronavirus Facebook group. Pictures: Paul Lye, Paul Haynes, Imogen Prosser, supplied

Samantha Hanks, Rachel Haynes, Liam Mason, Kate Beed, Julie Lye, Julia Bradley, Dave Carter, Clare Swarbrick and Alex Prosser-Snelling from the Royston vs Coronavirus Facebook group. Pictures: Paul Lye, Paul Haynes, Imogen Prosser, supplied

Archant

Throughout lockdown, the Crow has highlighted ways that the people of Royston and the surrounding villages have come together to support the community during the pandemic.

MVC principal Simon Holmes and Susan van de Ven with donated equipment. Picture; Courtesy of MVCMVC principal Simon Holmes and Susan van de Ven with donated equipment. Picture; Courtesy of MVC

In March, just a week before the UK went into lockdown, we spoke to Joanne Glasscock, who is from Royston and now lives in Italy.

Having experienced life close to the epicentre of Italy’s outbreak, she offered a timely warning about what to expect.

Once lockdown took hold, the Crow covered the formation of community group Royston vs Coronavirus, which was set up by resident Dave Carter to help people in need.

Within two weeks more than 2,000 people had signed up to the group, with members delivering food, medicine and more to those who were self-isolating. The group was particularly busy in May – at one point receiving 167 calls in one week.

Joanne Glasscock with her husband Willi and son James. Picture: Courtesy of Joanne GlasscockJoanne Glasscock with her husband Willi and son James. Picture: Courtesy of Joanne Glasscock

The initiative spawned Royston Talks, started by mental health training manager Kate Beed, to offer emotional support to anyone feeling lonely or vulnerable and help them feel included in the community.

Kate said: “You may normally get your connections going out into town and saying hello to people – Royston is a friendly place, you walk down the street and see people you know – but that’s not happening now.”

The Crow also campaigned to save Shepreth Wildlife Park, which suffered losses of more than £400,000 while closed for lockdown. We publicised the wildlife park’s struggles and its call for donations, and the park reopened in June with social distancing measures in place.

SWP owner Rebecca Willers said they would not have survived had they not been able to reopen, but emphasised the need for further donations to keep the park afloat during the winter months.

Dave Carter started the Royston vs Coronavirus group on Facebook. Picture: Dave CarterDave Carter started the Royston vs Coronavirus group on Facebook. Picture: Dave Carter

We also brought you updates from the group Meldreth Community Coronavirus Support, which organised help for the village and surrounding areas.

One of their tasks was building new computers out of donated second-hand ones, to give to Melbourn Village College students who were studying at home due to the pandemic but did not have their own equipment.

Principal Mr Simon Holmes said: “We’re extremely grateful for this equipment as it will make a significant difference to those children and families who receive it.”

Kate Beed is leading the new Royston Talks scheme. Picture: Kate BeedKate Beed is leading the new Royston Talks scheme. Picture: Kate Beed

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

How the Royston Crow showed community coming together during the coronavirus crisis

Samantha Hanks, Rachel Haynes, Liam Mason, Kate Beed, Julie Lye, Julia Bradley, Dave Carter, Clare Swarbrick and Alex Prosser-Snelling from the Royston vs Coronavirus Facebook group. Pictures: Paul Lye, Paul Haynes, Imogen Prosser, supplied

Finding hope and opportunity in changing times – Hertfordshire clinical psychologist offers advice for World Mental Health Day.

Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust is holding a recovery conference to offer mental health support. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Village schools step up effort to raise awareness for mental health

YMCA Trinity Group offers a range of mental health services to schools in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, as well as further afield in Northamptonshire and Suffolk. Picture: Richard Bailey

‘Frustrated’ chairman questions delay into inquiry looking at farm tenancy awarded to deputy council leader

County councillors await publication of audit report into awarding of tenancy of council owned Manor Farm, Girton, to deputy leader Cllr Roger Hickford.

First time home buyers: Is shared ownership right for you?

At So Resi Time Square in Welwyn Garden City you have country walks at your doorstep. Image: Supplied/ StuartThomas