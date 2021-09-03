Shepreth's Jonnie sprints his way to Paralympic success

Breaking

Published: 1:34 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 1:38 PM September 3, 2021

Shepreth sprinter Jonnie Peacock has received his second Tokyo medal in the first ever Paralympic appearance of the 4 x 100 Universal Relay final.

Peacock, who lived in the South Cambs village as a child, raced in the final with teammates Libby Clegg and guide Chris Clarke, Ali Smith and Nathan Maguire against teams from China, the USA and host country Japan, where Paralympics GB came in bronze medal position.

The USA took the gold, with the People's Republic of China coming in the silver medal position.

Jonnie and Paralympics GB finished with a time of 47.50.

His latest bronze joins his collection of Paralympic medals, having won gold in London and Rio in the T44 100m, as well as a joint-bronze earlier on in the Tokyo games in the T64 classification.

Tokyo 2020 sees the debut for the 4 x 100 Universal Relay, which includes runners of different genders and class running ide by side.

Two male and two female runners make up each team; featuring a representative from the T11-13 vision impairment class, either a T33-34 or T51-54 wheelchair racing class athlete, one who competes as T35-38 athlete in co-ordination impairment classes, and an athlete with a limb impairment from the T42-47 or T61-64 classes.

Visually impaired athletes run first - with a guide, if required, followed by sprinters with limb differences and co-ordination impairments, with wheelchair racers the one to cross the line.

Jonnie hared it down the back straight, running the second leg for Paralympics GB.

The race does not require a baton like in a traditional relay, but a tap on the back.

After the race, Jonnie said: "I just want to say well done to Libby. She's battled so much - she wasn't sure she was going to be on this plane!

"To be a part of this team with her in it and to win a bronze medal, I'm so happy."







