Jonnie Peacock wins T64 100m bronze in photo finish at Tokyo Paralympics

Published: 1:20 PM August 31, 2021

Shepreth’s Jonnie Peacock won joint bronze in the T64 100m following a photo finish at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games.

The 28-year-old was looking for a third consecutive gold medal on Monday, having won at London 2012 and Rio 2016 - but he admitted prior to the race that German pair, Felix Streng and Johannes Floors, were favourites this time around in Japan.

Streng would win gold in a time of 10.76, while Sherman Isidro Guity Guity secured Costa Rica’s first ever Paralympics medal, taking silver in a 10.78 personal best.

Peacock and Floors shared bronze after a photo finish judged them to have both clocked 10.786 seconds, with the Shepreth’s sprinter's time in Tokyo faster than both his gold medal runs in London and Rio.

Peacock and Floors compare bronze medals on the podium. - Credit: PA

They had to wait more than three minutes for a decision to be made, and Peacock - who lived in the South Cambs village as a child - was positive about his medal win despite missing out on another gold.

You may also want to watch:

“I didn't think you could share medals in sprints,” he said.

“I think there's two ways to take it and being positive, 15-year-old Jonnie would have been so happy with this.

“If that's not an advert for Paralympic sport in 11 seconds I don't know what is.

“I expect it to keep going that way. I think the world record is going to be broken very, very soon.”

Peacock on the podium with Felix Streng, Sherman Isidro Guity Guity and Johannes Floors. - Credit: PA

The four fastest finishers crossed the line within four hundredths of a second of one another, and Peacock was happy to take a medal after a difficult season.

He said: “These guys have been running some incredible times this year to come and to be competitive against them, to turn my season around the way that I have, to share the bronze medal with Johannes I’m so happy, he’s a great guy.”

Peacock was disappointed with the last 40m of his race and believes he could have won gold, adding: “If you had taken a picture of the race at 60 and said: ‘Jonnie, that’s where you’re going to be,’ I’d have said: ‘Right, I’m taking the gold medal.’

“It’s a lack of experience on my part, I lost it today. My shoulders started going backwards and for me the position has to be shoulders over the hips. I didn’t do that today over the last 20 and my top speed is what let me down."

Peacock was disappointed with his running technique as he missed out on gold. - Credit: PA



