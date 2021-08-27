When is Jonnie Peacock in action at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics?

Published: 3:11 PM August 27, 2021

When is Shepreth's Jonnie Peacock racing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics? - Credit: PA

Sprinter Jonnie Peacock is going for a third gold medal in as many Paralympic Games after being named as a late inclusion for Tokyo.

The 28-year-old Shepreth star won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 in the T44 100m, but he has played down his chances of another title and believes Germany pair Felix Streng and Johannes Floors are the favourites.

"Felix and Johannes have been running extremely fast times over the past couple of years," Peacock told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Peacock celebrates his gold medal win at Rio 2016. - Credit: PA

"Felix is having the best season of his life and has run three-tenths of a second quicker than me this year.

"He is the favourite and should be the favourite because of the times he has run.

"He has an incredibly fast start and me and Johannes are top-end runners. The way I imagine it will go is he will get out first and it will be whether we can catch him over the last 40m.

"I know I had a slow start to the season but things are slowly lining up and I'm feeling in really good shape. The signs have been really positive and the confidence is building."

What events is Jonnie Peacock competing in?

Peacock will race in the T64 100m, an event that has been reclassified for Tokyo and now consists only of single below-the-knee amputees.

When is Jonnie Peacock in action?

All times BST

Sunday, August 29

T64 100m heats - 13:23 to 13:29

Monday, August 30

T64 100m final - 12:43