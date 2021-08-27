When is Jonnie Peacock in action at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics?
- Credit: PA
Sprinter Jonnie Peacock is going for a third gold medal in as many Paralympic Games after being named as a late inclusion for Tokyo.
The 28-year-old Shepreth star won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 in the T44 100m, but he has played down his chances of another title and believes Germany pair Felix Streng and Johannes Floors are the favourites.
"Felix and Johannes have been running extremely fast times over the past couple of years," Peacock told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"Felix is having the best season of his life and has run three-tenths of a second quicker than me this year.
"He is the favourite and should be the favourite because of the times he has run.
You may also want to watch:
"He has an incredibly fast start and me and Johannes are top-end runners. The way I imagine it will go is he will get out first and it will be whether we can catch him over the last 40m.
"I know I had a slow start to the season but things are slowly lining up and I'm feeling in really good shape. The signs have been really positive and the confidence is building."
Most Read
- 1 Lorry windscreen smashed after teens seen throwing items off bridge
- 2 Man, 22, in court charged with assault and criminal damage
- 3 Thakeham's homes bid is deceitful, say campaigners
- 4 Pedestrian seriously injured in two-car crash on A10
- 5 28 of the best places for fish and chips in Hertfordshire
- 6 Electrician, postman and cabin crew member among 19 new Cambs police officers
- 7 Mayor Dr Nik Johnson: 'What we can do to help Afghan refugees'
- 8 Spectacular Red Arrow display over Cambridgeshire caught on camera
- 9 Victim left with multiple injuries after robbery
- 10 11 things to do and places to visit in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend
What events is Jonnie Peacock competing in?
Peacock will race in the T64 100m, an event that has been reclassified for Tokyo and now consists only of single below-the-knee amputees.
When is Jonnie Peacock in action?
All times BST
Sunday, August 29
T64 100m heats - 13:23 to 13:29
Monday, August 30
T64 100m final - 12:43