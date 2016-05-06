Advanced search

Johnson Matthey employees take part in volunteering day at Therfield school

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 December 2019

Johnson Matthey workers helping out at Therfield First School for their community volunteering day. Picture: Therfield First School

Therfield First School pupils and staff were delighted to welcome 14 workers from Johnson Matthey as part of a community volunteering day.

The event was arranged as part of JM's programme whereby employees are able to take two paid volunteering days to go out and work within the local community.

The school - based in The Causeway in the village - put the employees to great use sanding down and repainting the perimeter railings.

They also swept leaves, varnished welly racks and did weeding - and the children enjoyed watching the busy worker bees at playtime and lunchtime too.

After the visit, headteacher Tara McGovern said: "I cannot tell you what a huge difference this has made to us.

"We are such a small school and there are very few people to work together to get jobs like these done.  "We do not have a site manager or maintenance person, so today has been like a dream come true."

Jayne Foster, site community and liaison officer at Johnson Matthey, said: "As part of our ongoing community programme, each JM employee gets two days paid leave per year to work with local charities, community groups and schools.

"Painting seems to be a popular choice so we are delighted to have been able to help out and the team had a really good day, despite the chilly weather!

"If there are any other schools looking for this sort of help then get in touch."

Jay Neal, who works in sales, said "It was great that JM were able to provide me with the opportunity to volunteer and help make a difference in a unique way.

"We managed to paint the railings at the front of the school as well as help with some general maintenance around the grounds.

"It was really good to be able to contribute and help Therfield school complete some of the tasks that they needed help with."

Sam Cooper, an ex-pupil at the school who now works in Global Procurement, said: "I really enjoyed the volunteering at Therfield, especially as it was my old first school.

"I'd like to help them out again in the summer."

For more on Therfield First School go to www.therfield.herts.sch.uk and for more on Johnson Matthey go to matthey.com.

