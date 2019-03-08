Johnson Matthey employees help spruce up Royston school's outdoor spaces

Icknield Walk First School's nursery children with the painted sheds. Picture: Icknield Walk First School Archant

A team of Royston scientists have swapped their pipettes for paintbrushes as they headed to a school in the town to help spruce up their outdoor spaces.

Johnson Matthey volunteers at Icknield Walk First School. Picture: Johnson Matthey Johnson Matthey volunteers at Icknield Walk First School. Picture: Johnson Matthey

The volunteers from Johnson Matthey's diesel catalyst development team went along to Icknield Walk First School to hep with gardening and painting as part of JM's 2025 sustainability goal to donate 50,000 days of their time to local communities.

The team of volunteers successfully cleared a courtyard garden ready for it to be redeveloped into a relaxation and time out area to improve mental health of pupils.

They built a raised bed in the reception playground where the children will learn about vegetables, and painted fences, sheds and seats in the nursery and reception playgrounds.

Johnson Matthey volunteers at Icknield Walk First School. Picture: Johnson Matthey Johnson Matthey volunteers at Icknield Walk First School. Picture: Johnson Matthey

Volunteer Matt Harris said: “I'm extremely proud of what we achieved. Every school day morning I'm reminded of what we accomplished to improve schoolchildren's lives. It feels good to have achieved something on top of our day to day job, and I'm glad JM gave us this opportunity.”

Headteacher Jane Sherwood said: “It looks wonderful. Thanks to Johnson Matthey for thinking of us, it has really made a difference.”