Family pay tribute to ‘gentle and caring’ 30-year-old from Reed after A10 death

The family of 30-year-old Jason Pallett describe him as a "gentle and caring young man with a big heart and warm smile" in a tribute to him. Picture: Cambs Police Archant

The family of a 30-year-old man from Reed who was killed in a collision on the A10 at Melbourn have described him as a “caring young man with a big heart”.

In a statement, the family of Jason Pallett said: “We are still coming to terms with the sad loss of Jason. He was a lovely son, brother, uncle and partner, always there if needed.

“A life-long Millwall fan, he played football for several teams in and around Royston from the age of six, and still played most weekends.

“He also played cricket for Reed CC Colts, from around the same age, and still made an occasional appearance for them – although more recently as a member of their social club gatherings.

“Jason was a gentle and caring young man with a big heart and warm smile, who would have helped anybody out if he was able.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Thank you to everybody for all your kind words, cards and messages, and for all your offers to help extended to the family.”

One of Jason’s close friends added: “Jason was a fantastic friend to us all, his unique humour kept us entertained.

“He was an absolute gentleman with a heart of gold, and losing our best friend leaves a void that can never be filled.”

Jason was walking near the A10 near to Station Road at about 5.30am on Sunday, December 23, when he was struck by a white Peugeot Partner van.

The 30-year-old, of Blacksmith’s Lane in Reed, sadly died at the scene.

A police investigation into Jason’s death continues. A spokesman for Cambs police said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or the van in the moments leading up to it to call us on 101 quoting incident 84 of 23 December.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking from Foxton towards the collision location in the early hours of the morning.

“We would particularly welcome any dash cam footage from vehicles passing the area in the period of time leading up to the collision.”