Reckless driver jailed after police chase through Cambridge, Foxton and Melbourn

A 24-year-old man has been jailed for three years and been handed a 4½-year driving ban after taking police on a dangerous chase through Cambridge, Melbourn, Foxton and Harston last summer.

Joseph Mahon swerved onto the wrong side of the road several times during the 40-minute pursuit which began in Wulfstan Way in Cambridge at 12.40am on July 17 last year, after he failed to stop for officers.

Mahon accelerated away from police in his Ford transit van, reaching twice the legal speed limit.

During the chase, he slammed on his brakes and reversed into pursuing officers in Queen Edith’s Way, Cambridge.

He continued on the wrong side of the road before driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

Failing to stop at red lights, Mahon veered onto a slip road of the M11 in the wrong direction.

Officers pulled back and joined the M11.

They eventually caught up with Mahon, who was speeding up the hard shoulder in the wrong direction.

The pursuit continued for another 35 minutes through Melbourn, Foxton and Harston, and then back into central Cambridge.

The chase came to an end in the city after the 24-year-old drove through a police stinger in Milton Road.

With four deflating tyres, he continued at almost twice the speed limit before turning through a no-entry sign onto the guided busway.

Mahon was arrested a short while later after the van came to a stop.

Two passengers were also arrested, but later released without charge.

Mahon pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and dangerous driving and was jailed for three years on Tuesday at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was also disqualified from driving for 4½ years.

PC Ben Patten, from Cambridgeshire police, said: “Mahon broke just about every rule of the road possible as he recklessly attempted to escape from officers.

“He blatantly disregarded the safety of others and I’m thankful he will not be free to drive like that for a long time.”