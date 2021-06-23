News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Bloomsday group's post-lockdown gathering to celebrate Joyce novel

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM June 23, 2021   
Melbourn's Bloomsday Group held a special lunch in honour of James Joyce's novel Ulysses

Melbourn's Bloomsday Group held a special lunch in honour of James Joyce's novel Ulysses - Credit: Hugh Pollock

It's that time of year again - when James Joyce fans come together in Melbourn to raise money for WaterAid.

Bloomsday is held each year in honour of Joyce's novel Ulysses - the action of which takes place over a single day on June 16, 1904.

First published in 1922, Ulysses follows a Hungarian Jew and everyman named Leopold Bloom throughout his working day walking around Dublin, selling advertising space and chasing accounts. The novel also features Joyce's equally famous creation - Leopold's wife Molly Bloom.

The founders of Melbourn's Bloomsday Celebration Group held a special Bloomsday lunch on June 16, with their usual festivities muted due to the pandemic.

Hugh Pollock with Yvonne Chamberlain at the reinactment at Premier Stores. Picture: Clive Porter

Hugh Pollock and Yvonne Chamberlain at a previous Bloomsday re-enactment - Credit: Clive Porter

Bloomsday Group co-ordinator Hugh Pollock said: "Bloomsday is celebrated in countries and regions across the world wherever great novels are read.

You may also want to watch:

"Readers come together for fun - usually wearing June 1904 outfits - and celebrate with public talks, films, readings and re-enactments all drawn from famous scenes in the novel.

"Founded in 2015, our small group has done this annual celebration to promote the work of WaterAid."

Most Read

  1. 1 Grandmother runs Royston in Blue 5k solo to raise money for charity
  2. 2 Young Crows net funding for club improvements
  3. 3 Limes Communal Rooms to become Bassingbourn's village hall
  1. 4 Man jailed after attacking victim with glass bottle in hotel room
  2. 5 Ex-footballers set for charity match to raise money for hospital cardiology department
  3. 6 Network Rail seeks green light for Cambridge South station
  4. 7 Kite Festival cancelled after lockdown extension
  5. 8 Cooling caps appeal to reduce chemo patients' hair loss
  6. 9 'If I lived three miles away the obstacles would've been lower' - Councillor calls for IVF to be reinstated in Cambs
  7. 10 A505 campaigner on safety improvement progress and wrong-way driver near-miss

The Bloomsday lunch reflects the events of the novel - a tired and hungry Bloom enters Davy Byrne's pub, where he orders a gorgonzola cheese sandwich and a glass of Burgundy.

A replica of the postcard from Leopold Bloom's daughter Milly in Ulysses

A replica of the postcard from Leopold Bloom's daughter Milly in Ulysses - Credit: Hugh Pollock

He chats with Davy and fellow customers about the headlines in his propped up paper, particularly that day's Ascot Gold Cup. He reflects on life passing and his absent daughter Milly, whose postcard arrived that morning from her job away from home. Finally he goes to the gents, leaving behind his newspaper, postcard, bowler hat and reading glasses.

This year the group were unable to hold their usual readings and re-enactments because of COVID-19, but nonetheless met for the lunch and to remember 'absent friends'.

These included Leopold Bloom himself, those absent due to COVID, and people living far away in dire poverty, with the virus rampant in their community and relying on WaterAid projects to deliver clean, safe water. 

To donate to WaterAid go to www.wateraid.co.uk/donate or call the Supporter Care Team on 020 7793 4594.


Melbourn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Sam Collins and Mayor Cllr Mark Hughes at the newly installed bus shelter in Royston

New bus and cycle shelters to help bring sustainable travel to town

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY L

St Albans Crown Court

Prolific flasher remanded after court hearing

Bianca Wild

person
Weather warning

Hertfordshire Weather

Yellow weather warning of thunderstorms in Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a COVID-19 media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Lockdown Easing

Freedom Day: More than half of Herts residents welcome delay to lockdown...

Anne Suslak and Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus