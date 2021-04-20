News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Young archaeologist Jake's delight at historic heath find

Bianca Wild

Published: 3:24 PM April 20, 2021   
Jake Grimes with his historic find from Therfield Heath. 

Jake Grimes with his historic find from Therfield Heath. - Credit: Mandy Grimes

An inquisitive nine-year-old has been declared "Royston's youngest archaeologist" after finding an artefact on Therfield Heath.

Jake Grimes was out on the heath on Saturday walking dog Toby when he made the discovery.

Royston's Jake Grimes found an old nail on Therfield Heath

The artefact Royston's Jake Grimes found on Therfield Heath. - Credit: Mandy Grimes

Mum Mandy told the Crow: "We decided to go right to the the top where the Roman burial mounds are to look at the view., there was quite a few holes there dug by an animal of some sort. 

"Jake peered into one of the holes and said, 'Mum, what's this?'

"He picked up what looked like a really old metal stake and either something it had been driven through or connected to.

Inquisitive youngster Jake Grimes is 'Royston's youngest archaeologist' after finding an artefact on Therfield Heath.

Inquisitive youngster Jake Grimes is 'Royston's youngest archaeologist' after finding an artefact on Therfield Heath. - Credit: Mandy Grimes


 "He's was really excited about it. It looked really, really old. He's the youngest archaeologist in Royston!

"Jake always has his head looking to the ground for things. He's dyslexic so if there was an activity that involved lots of writing, that doesn't appeal to him. But when he goes out and looks at things and uses his hands, it piques his interest.

"He can see things in ways no one else can. I wouldn't have thought to pick something up that was a funny shape, but the way he sees the world and pieces things together is lovely. We could all be a bit more like Jake."

The youngster was congratulated on his find by big brother Charlie who said he would tell all his friends that his brother is an archaeologist. Little sister Hattie and dad Ben are also very proud.

Mandy added: "The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens also got in touch, and said that digging wasn't allowed on the heath but as he found it he didn't do anything wrong. He wants to donate it to Royston museum."


Jake Grimes proudly showing off the artefact he found on Therfield Heath. 

Jake Grimes proudly showing off the artefact he found on Therfield Heath. - Credit: Mandy Grimes

Jake  told the Crow: "I felt very excited and happy because I was wondering what year it was made and I thought it might be from Roman times. I like thinking about where things come from and I think being an archaeologist would be a good job."

"I am going to keep my eye out for more interesting things. I like to find fossils and crystals and I want to go to a museum."

Chair of the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens Clare Swarbrick said: "The mounds are ‘scheduled‘ ancient monuments and are protected and so Jake  is very lucky to have found the nail which was probably dislodged by a rabbit or badger!


The artefact Royston's Jake Grimes found on Therfield Heath. 

The artefact Royston's Jake Grimes found on Therfield Heath. - Credit: Mandy Grimes

"The round burial mounds are early Bronze Age. Urns, skeletons, charred bones, pottery and bars of copper are amongst the items found in them when excavated in Victorian times.

"We hope it will inspire him to learn more about the history of the heath and how archaeology helps us to learn more about how our ancestors lived."



