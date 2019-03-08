Advanced search

Jail for man 'obsessed' with South Cambs MP Heidi Allen

PUBLISHED: 10:27 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 15 August 2019

Independent South Cambs MP Heidi Allen. Picture: Office of Heidi Allen

A 59-year-old man who became obsessed with South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen has been jailed for 24 weeks after admitting six counts of sending offensive or menacing communications.

Ian Couch first met Mrs Allen at a Remembrance Day service in November 2017.

Following this meeting he sent her a stream of emails, which were unrelated to her role, and relentlessly contacted her on Twitter about Brexit, to the extent she felt she had no option but to block him.

On November 18 last year, Couch attended the independent MP's home uninvited, asking her to return his war medals to then Prime Minister Theresa May.

Following this he posted messages on social media, which included aerial photos of the MP's home and a rough description of where the property was.

He bragged people had requested he post her exact address but that he wouldn't out of "respect" for her.

Couch, of Broad End, Elsworth, admitted six counts of sending offensive or menacing communications.

Last Thursday at Westminster Crown Court Couch was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

He was also handed an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting Ms Allen.

Det Sgt James Rabbett said: "Members of Parliament, like any other member of the public, have the right to live their lives without intimidation or fear for their safety.

"Couch's behaviour became increasingly concerning and caused Ms Allen considerable distress."

