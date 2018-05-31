IWM Duxford turns blue for NHS thanks to Litlington firm

Absolute Audio Visual Solutions, based in Litlington, turned the airspace hangar at IWM blue to mark the weekly Clap for our Carers effort and show appreciation for our NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Absolute Audio Visual Solutions Archant

IWM Duxford has turned blue in support of the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to a Litlington-based firm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Absolute Audio Visual Solutions, based in Litlington, turned the airspace hangar at IWM blue to mark the weekly Clap for our Carers effort and show appreciation for our NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Absolute Audio Visual Solutions Absolute Audio Visual Solutions, based in Litlington, turned the airspace hangar at IWM blue to mark the weekly Clap for our Carers effort and show appreciation for our NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Absolute Audio Visual Solutions

On Thursday between 8pm and 10.30pm, the airspace hanger at the site was lit up by Absolute Audio Visual Solutions

You may also want to watch:

Managing director Alex Parmee said: “We’ve approached a number of local landmarks to ask them if we could light up their buildings on a Thursday evening and display the powerful NHS symbol on them. We’ve worked with the brilliant team at Duxford on many events and we’re delighted that they were the first to agree.”

“The events, hospitality and entertainment industries have been hit hard during the pandemic, and it’s going to take a while for things to get back to normal, but in the meantime, we wanted to show our solidarity and appreciation for the NHS and in particular our local hospital, Addenbrooke’s”

Absolute will be illuminating a different iconic building in Cambridge each week – on Thursday it’s the Judge Business School, formerly the old Addenbrooke’s site.