Families celebrate Father's Day at IWM Duxford

Gallery

Published: 2:00 PM June 21, 2021

Dads celebrated Father's Day in style on Sunday with a themed flying day at IWM Duxford.

To mark the occasion, the Duxford Air Shows team organised a day of flying, aerial choreography and storytelling for families to enjoy.

A smoky start for the Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The display featured a Spitfire which is a veteran of the Dunkirk campaign, as well as the Catalina sea plane. Families could also see the NHS Spitfire close up, adorned with the names of NHS heroes, and explore the museum's historic aircraft collection.

Living history 1900-1945 re-enactors at the IWM Duxford Father's Day flying day - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The Laguna Spitfire Legacy showcased the support given to Britain by Polish pilots during WWII, Airfield at War living history group portrayed WWI Royal Flying Corps and WWII RAF ground and air crews, while the 'Tail End Charlies' explored the history of the Air Transport Auxiliary.

Living history 1900-1945 re-enactors at the IWM Duxford Father's Day flying day - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The Royal Anglian Regiment Museum also displayed equipment used in conflict, uniforms and rationed food.

Curtiss P-40F Warhawk having pre flight checks - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

IWM Duxford's Catalina flying boat taxiing back after her display - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Hawker Hurricane Mk XIIa - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The Hawker Hurricane - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Hawker Hurricane Mk XIIa - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Mobile Home Guard - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

One of the new visitor's bus operating at Duxford IWM - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The home guard staff car - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A completes a topside pass - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A taxiing out to start her display - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The North American Aviation Yale - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The vintage IWM Duxford-based Catalina flying boat - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead



