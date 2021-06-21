Families celebrate Father's Day at IWM Duxford

Dads celebrated Father's Day in style on Sunday with a themed flying day at IWM Duxford.
To mark the occasion, the Duxford Air Shows team organised a day of flying, aerial choreography and storytelling for families to enjoy.
A smoky start for the Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
The display featured a Spitfire which is a veteran of the Dunkirk campaign, as well as the Catalina sea plane. Families could also see the NHS Spitfire close up, adorned with the names of NHS heroes, and explore the museum's historic aircraft collection.
Living history 1900-1945 re-enactors at the IWM Duxford Father's Day flying day
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
The Laguna Spitfire Legacy showcased the support given to Britain by Polish pilots during WWII, Airfield at War living history group portrayed WWI Royal Flying Corps and WWII RAF ground and air crews, while the 'Tail End Charlies' explored the history of the Air Transport Auxiliary.
Living history 1900-1945 re-enactors at the IWM Duxford Father's Day flying day
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
The Royal Anglian Regiment Museum also displayed equipment used in conflict, uniforms and rationed food.
Curtiss P-40F Warhawk having pre flight checks
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
IWM Duxford's Catalina flying boat taxiing back after her display
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
Hawker Hurricane Mk XIIa
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
The Hawker Hurricane
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
Hawker Hurricane Mk XIIa
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
Mobile Home Guard
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
One of the new visitor's bus operating at Duxford IWM
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
The home guard staff car
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A completes a topside pass
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A taxiing out to start her display
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
The North American Aviation Yale
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
The vintage IWM Duxford-based Catalina flying boat
- Credit: Gerry Weatherhead
