Abington Pigotts equestrian star, 15, dies in horse riding accident

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe © Adam Fanthorpe 2018

An "exceptionally talented" teenage equestrian star sadly died in Abington Pigotts yesterday after falling from a horse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident at her home in the village on Sunday - the 15-year-old was a member of British Eventing and was a regular in sporting competitions.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "An ambulance, two Hazardous Area Response Team Vehicles, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to Abington Pigotts shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, following reports of a child injured in a fall from a horse.

You may also want to watch:

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the girl died at the scene."

British Eventing has released a statement, which said: "British Eventing was devastated to receive the news that one of our young members and bright stars in the sport, Iona Sclater, sadly died in a riding accident at home on Sunday.

"Long-listed for the 2017 and 2019 European Championships for Ponies, Iona was an exceptionally talented and dedicated young event rider. In just five seasons competing with British Eventing, Iona amassed 33 top 10 results and represented the Eastern region four times at the Under 18 Regional Team Championships - 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"Iona's impressive results this season, to secure her a place on the Pony European Championships long-list, include taking second place in the Pony Trial at Weston Park (1) and fourth in the Pony Trial at Lincolnshire Horse Trials in April, both on her pony Foxtown Cufflynx. Most recently Iona won the BE100u18 at Stratford Hills this June on Foxtown Cufflynx, and also claimed the win in the BE100 at Aston Le Walls (2) in May riding Machno Excalibur, along with the Open Novice Under 18 at Burnham Market International (1) in April with Janet Willis' Watermill Rocks.

"Our thoughts are with Iona's friends and family - her dad, Charles, mum, Hetty, and sisters Lara and Alicia - at this very difficult time."