Take on the challenge at IWM's Duxford Dash
- Credit: IWM
The Imperial War Museum's Duxford Dash is returning for the second year running this month, with a day of races for different ages and abilities.
On Sunday, October 17, IWM Duxford will host a fun day of races over 5k, 10k and a 'family mile'.
The event is designed for either improving runners looking for a challenge, experienced runners looking for a challenge, or a packed day out for anyone inspired by the Cambridge Half Marathon, which is taking place on the same day.
Tickets for the event also include entry to the Imperial War Museum itself after the race.
A statement from the IWM said: "We hope that running in such an iconic, historic setting will inspire people on to smash their goals.
Tickets cost £13 for the family mile (for ages five and over) and £26 for the 10k or 5k, which are open to those age 15 and up.
To sign up go to https://www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-dash
