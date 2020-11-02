Trial date set as Ian Stewart pleads not guilty to murder of wife Diane

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police Archant

Ian Stewart has today pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Diane, who died at the home they shared in Bassingbourn in 2010.

Royston author Helen Bailey was murdered by Stewart, he is now accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Alice Boagey Royston author Helen Bailey was murdered by Stewart, he is now accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Alice Boagey

Stewart – who is currently serving a life sentence for murdering his fiancée, Royston author Helen Bailey in 2016 – appeared via videolink at St Albans Crown Court from Whitemoor jail in March, Cambridgeshire.

The 60-year-old – who is originally from Letchworth – was found guilty of murder in February 2017 after a jury convicted him of killing 51-year-old Ms Bailey, and disposing of her body and that of her dachshund Boris in a cesspit beneath their Royston home.

Bearded Stewart appeared on the video link wearing a black top. He is accused of the murder of his wife Diane Stewart, who died aged 47 on June 25 2010.

Police launched a reinvestigation into Diane’s death after Stewart’s conviction for the murder of Helen Bailey. Prosecutor Neil King said the time estimate for the trial was four weeks.

Judge Michael Kay QC said the case will be heard before a High Court judge. A trial date was set for March 14, 2022 at St Albans Crown Court.