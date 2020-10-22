Murder-accused Ian Stewart’s plea hearing adjourned again

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police Archant

Ian Stewart, who is accused of murdering his wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010, was due to enter a plea today at St Albans Crown Court – but the hearing was adjourned.

Helen Bailey and Ian Stewart Helen Bailey and Ian Stewart

Stewart – who is 59 and originally from Letchworth – was due to enter a plea back in September, but more time was needed by the court and it was rearranged.

He was due to be produced at court this morning, but due to ‘logistical’ reasons he was unable to appear, and the plea and trial preparation hearning was postponed.

Stewart’s case comes more than three years after he was convicted of murdering his fiancée, 51-year-old author Helen Bailey, in 2016 and dumping her body in a cesspit at the home they shared in Royston.

Diane Stewart died on June 25, 2010, aged 47 – a re-investigation into her death began after Stewart was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 34 years.

He is now due to enter a plea on November 2.