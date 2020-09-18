Bassingbourn murder investigation: Ian Stewart’s plea hearing postponed

Ian Stewart is charged with the murder of his wife Diane in 2010 . Picture: Herts police Archant

The plea hearing in the case of Ian Stewart, who is charged with the murder of his wife Diane at their Bassingbourn home in 2010, has been postponed until next month.

Ian Stewart, pictured with Helen Bailey, is due to appear in court in October to enter a plea in the case involving the death of Diane Stewart. Picture: Alice Boagey Ian Stewart, pictured with Helen Bailey, is due to appear in court in October to enter a plea in the case involving the death of Diane Stewart. Picture: Alice Boagey

Stewart – who is 59 and originally from Letchworth – was due to enter a plea on Monday next week at St Albans Crown Court.

The case comes more than three years after he was convicted of murdering his fiancée, 51-year-old author Helen Bailey, in 2016 and dumping her body in a cesspit at the the home they shared in Royston.

Diane Stewart, died on June 25, 2010, aged 47 – a re-investigation into her death began after Stewart was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 34 years. He is now due to enter a plea on October 22.