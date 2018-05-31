Advanced search

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

PUBLISHED: 12:49 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 06 July 2020

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Ian Stewart has appeared in court today charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane – more than three years after he was convicted of murdering fiancée Helen Bailey and dumping her body in a cesspit at their Royston home.

Ian Stewart, who was convicted of the murder of his fiancee Helen Bailey (pictured) in 2017 - has appeared in court charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane. Picture; Alice Boagey

Stewart, who is 59 and originally from Letchworth, attended the hearing at St Albans Crown Court earlier today – where deadlines for submitting paperwork were discussed. The plea hearing will take place on September 21.

Diane Stewart, died on June 25, 2010, aged 47 at the Bassingbourn home they shared. A re-investigation into her death began after Stewart was convicted of the 2016 murder of children’s author Ms Bailey.

Current proceedings have not been reported on due to legal restrictions, which have now been lifted.

