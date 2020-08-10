Barrington driver sentenced after death of 30-year-old out celebrating his birthday

Ian Rule has been sentenced following the death of Jason Pallett from Reed. Picture: Archant Archant

A speeding driver from Barrington has been given a suspended sentence for causing death by careless driving, after his van collided with a 30-year-old pedestrian returning home from celebrating his birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jason Pallett, from Reed, died at the scene of the incident on December 23, 2018 – he had been out in Cambridge and got a taxi to Foxton before planning to walk the rest of the way home.

He had been walking along the A10 southbound near to Station Road at about 5.30am when he was struck by the white Peugeot Partner van driven by Ian Rule and sustained fatal injuries.

Rule – of Primes Close in Barrington – was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but earlier today he pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to the alternative charge of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months.

The 53-year-old must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for one year.

You may also want to watch:

A forensic collision investigation report revealed Rule’s dashcam had captured him driving at 79mph at the time of the fatal collision, despite the road’s speed limit of 50mph for his panel van.

The report also noted there was no street lighting at the time of the collision and no foot paths. It had also been raining and the roads were damp.

PC Fay Millen said: “There is nothing that highlights the danger and devastation speeding causes more than heart-breaking cases like this one.

“Speeding is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads, together with not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Although he accepted a lesser plea, Rule’s actions that morning led to a family losing someone they held so dear just two days before Christmas and who had gone out to celebrate his 30th birthday.

“Nothing can bring Mr Pallett back, but I hope his family are now able to move on and get some closure. Speed limits are not targets and speeding can have truly devastating consequences.”

For more information about speeding and road safety, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Road-safety/Speeding.