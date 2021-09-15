Hunt the hearts at town trail to raise money for charity

Published: 11:00 AM September 15, 2021

Royston First has previously held a Christmas trail to raise money for charity - Credit: Royston First

A charity treasure hunt is taking place in Royston - with participants in with a chance of winning a £100 voucher for the Old Bull Inn.

Royston First - Credit: Archant

The treasure hunt is part of the Helping Herts Campaign, sponsored by Stort Valley Rotary Club and supported by Royston First, which aims to raise funds for charities in need, specifically Hertfordshire Hospices and Citizens Advice.

From Saturday, September 18 to Saturday, October 2, 15 hearts will be hidden in shop windows around Royston. Anyone is welcome to take part in the hunt free of charge, or they can pick up an entry form from the library any day other than Thursdays or Sundays, or from the Garden House Hospice Shop on High Street during normal working hours.

Entry forms must be submitted along with a £3 donation, and anyone who has filled out the form is in with a chance of winning the £100 voucher.

Julia Brooks, coordinator for Royston First, said: "Royston town trails are always so well supported and this time we also have the opportunity to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

"Trails increase footfall into the town, which is so important for businesses after such a hard year. Please take a look around at everything Royston has to offer while you are hunting for the hearts in shop windows.

"The businesses really appreciate your business. Happy hunting and good luck!”

Helping Herts has set an ambitious target to raise £500,000 for these charities by the end of 2021, so every little bit counts!

Other fundraising challenges and events are being held across Hertfordshire over the next few months, so there will be plenty for all ages to get involved in.

Royston First works to support a variety of projects in Royston to help improve the area.

Other Royston First events have included the Easter Trail, the Music Trail, Royston Pirate Day and the Christmas Trail, where children can hunt in shop windows for chocolate rabbits, musical instruments, hidden treasure and Christmas characters.

Find out more information at www.helpingherts.com and follow @roystonfirst on Facebook for information on future events coming up in Royston.



