How did our MPs vote on delaying Brexit?

PUBLISHED: 11:25 15 March 2019

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald backed Theresa Mays deal, while South Cambs MP Heidi Allen  who has quit the Conservatives to join the Independent Group  voted against. Pictures: Courtesy of the offices of Sir Oliver Heald & Heidi Allen

Archant

MPs voted to seek a delay on leaving in the House of Commons last night, but how did our two MPs vote?

MPs voted 413 to 202 for Prime Minister Theresa May to ask the EU for a delay on Brexit, a majority of 211.

It means that the UK may not leave the European Union on March 29.

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen – who quit the Conservative Party last month to join the new Independent Group – voted for Article 50 to be extended, explaining her decision in a post on her website.

“I strongly believe that the reason we are just 15 days away from leaving the EU without a deal, is because the government has failed to reach out across the House to find consensus,” she said.

“Such an approach was vital, given the narrow referendum result and the disastrous result of the Conservative 2017 General Election which revealed no majority for the hard Brexit strategy being posed.

“In all this time, backbench MPs have not been allowed to express their opinion nor vote on the different options, preventing a general consensus being determined.

“The only way we as a country can move forward, is if MPs are allowed to try and find which option holds a majority in the House of Commons.

“Aware that even when given the opportunity, we still may not be able to reach consensus, I believe we should also begin preparations for a second referendum.”

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald also voted seek an extension. The Crow has contacted him for comment and is awaiting a response.

