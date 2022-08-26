Royston housebuilder opens up £10,000 fund for community projects

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building several developments across Royston, has created a £10,000 community fund to support local initiatives.

Community projects are encouraged to apply, with no cause too small - whether Brownies require new art supplies, a search and rescue team need new lifejackets or a local children's group wishes to go on its first ever camp-out.

The initiative first started in 2019. Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “This year, we are doing things slightly differently – we would like groups to tell us exactly what they need, such as new tents for a local scout group for an upcoming trip.

"This way we will be able to give groups and charities the items they really need to continue their great work."

The fund is now open and applications will close at midnight on Friday, September 23. To apply go to redrow.co.uk/south-midlands-community-fund