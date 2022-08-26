News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Housing

Royston housebuilder opens up £10,000 fund for community projects

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:15 AM August 26, 2022
Updated: 9:34 AM August 26, 2022
Projects across Royston have previously benefitted from the Redrow South Midlands community fund

Projects across Royston have previously benefitted from the Redrow South Midlands community fund - Credit: Redrow South Midlands

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building several developments across Royston, has created a £10,000 community fund to support local initiatives.

Community projects are encouraged to apply, with no cause too small - whether Brownies require new art supplies, a search and rescue team need new lifejackets or a local children's group wishes to go on its first ever camp-out.

The initiative first started in 2019. Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “This year, we are doing things slightly differently – we would like groups to tell us exactly what they need, such as new tents for a local scout group for an upcoming trip.

"This way we will be able to give groups and charities the items they really need to continue their great work."

The fund is now open and applications will close at midnight on Friday, September 23. To apply go to redrow.co.uk/south-midlands-community-fund

Royston News

Don't Miss

One of Keith Gypps' photographs which he put forward for the Royal Photographic Society

Royston photographer made associate of Royal Photographic Society

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The official start of term is on Thursday, September 1, according to Hertfordshire County Council (File picture)

Education News

Hertfordshire school term dates for pupils and parents in 2022 and 2023

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Ziggy the cat and his owner Ruth Orme are finally together again after an 11-year separation

Owner elated as cat returns after going missing for 11 years

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Last month's Royston Street Food Heroes event. Picture: Street Food Heroes

Street Food Heroes return to Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon