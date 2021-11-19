First phase of plans for 325 new homes in Royston given green light

A drawing shows how the entrance from Newmarket Road, Royston could look - Credit: Countryside Properties UK

Plans for 325 new homes in Royston have moved a step closer, after councillors backed two more applications in relation to the site - including the green light to build the first 83 homes.

Map shows how Phase 1 will fit into the overall development in Royston - Credit: Countryside Properties UK

Developer Countryside Properties UK was granted outline planning permission for the new scheme on land surrounding Burloes Cottages, Newmarket Road in 2020 and are now preparing to begin construction.

Councillors backed the next step on Phase 1 of the work to begin at a meeting of North Herts Council’s Planning Control Committee on November 18.

This will involve the first 83 homes to be built on the land, including 12 one-bedroom units, 19 two-bedroom units, 32 three-bedroom units and 20 four-bedroom units, across apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached properties.

The developer has also confirmed that 18 properties will be affordable homes, while council officers added each phase of the scheme will require 22 per cent affordable housing.

Councillor Adam Compton (Conservative, Royston Meridian) told members he had heard concerns about tree retention during the process, the access point, parking for the flats and the height of those blocks.

The majority of the buildings will be two storeys, with some three-storey buildings in the north west corner which the developers say is to ensure the scheme is appropriate for the local area.

Residents had also raised concerns about the lack of a pedestrian pavement on the south side of Newmarket Road by the development, and that the layout doesn’t reflect the character of the area.

David Fletcher, speaking as Countryside Properties UK’s agent, said they were aware of concerns about trees and this had been taken into account, and described the proposals as a “high quality, landscape-led” development.

Councillors also approved plans for an application from the developers for the main ‘spine’ road through the whole development site, to enable construction work, as well as drainage infrastructure and emergency access.

Royston Town Council had objected to both applications, raising concerns about the proposed construction access to Burloes Hall and its proximity to the bend in the road.

Those concerns were echoed by Herts Highways, but this has since been addressed. The proposed traffic management solution will see the 60mph road reduced to 40mph and the introduction of temporary traffic lights during construction.

Council officers recommended that members of the committee grant permission to both applications, subject to the completion of legal agreements.

An officer’s report said the development’s design takes into account the area of the site, and would contribute to the council’s housing land supply.

Both applications were passed unanimously by the council.