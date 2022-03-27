Ten fire crews tackling blaze at much-loved Arkesden pub
- Credit: Will Durrant
A much-loved pub on the Essex-Hertfordshire border is ablaze.
Ten fire crews from Essex and Hertfordshire were called to the Axe and Compasses pub in Arkesden at around 11.39am today (Mother's Day, March 27).
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene by when a passer-by on Main Street in the village noticed the blaze.
The two-storey pub was 55 percent alight, with the roof 100 percent ablaze.
The fire service said that three units from Saffron Walden attended the scene, along with crews from Newport, Stansted, Harlow, and two from Hertfordshire.
A water bowser from Halstead, near Braintree, was called in to help with water supply.
A fire service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11:39 when a passer-by noticed a fire in a building on Main Street, Arkesden near Saffron Walden.
"He building has collapsed at the rear.
"The first floor of the building is heavily smoke-logged and has suffered extensive water damage as a result of the fire."
Nobody is thought to have been injured, and nobody was dining in the building at the time.