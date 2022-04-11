Easter egg hunt at Royston's Hedera Gardens development
- Credit: Supplied by WPR Agency
Hop to it! There’s £200 worth of chocolate up for grabs at a cracking Easter event in Royston.
A housebuilder is hosting an ‘egg-citing’ – and weather-proof – Easter egg hunt for families in Royston over the bank holiday weekend – April 15 to April 18.
Chocolate lovers must find the hidden ‘red egg’ inside one of the show homes at Redrow South Midlands’ Hedera Gardens, on Baldock Road, to be in with a chance of winning £200 of luxury chocolate.
Everyone who successfully locates the red egg will win an Easter egg on the day, while those who snap a “shell-fie” with it, and upload it to social media, will be entered into a prize draw to win a £200 voucher from luxury chocolatiers Hotel Chocolat.
Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re so excited to be hosting our Big Red Egg Hunt at Hedera Gardens this Easter bank holiday.
“Egg hunters who find the special red egg, hidden in one of our show homes or show home gardens, can claim their chocolate Easter egg from the sales office.
“And those who want to be in with a shot of claiming the ‘big’ prize – a £200 Hotel Chocolat voucher – just need to upload a photo of the red egg along with the hashtags #TheBigRedEggHunt and the development name to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
“So, whatever the weather, come along and seek, snap and scoop a scrumptious prize.
"Children can enjoy an Easter egg hunt to remember, while grown-ups can take interior inspiration from our stylish show homes.”
For more information, including terms and conditions and details on how to upload your photo, visit www.redrow.co.uk/promo/competitions
To find out more about homes at Hedera Gardens, call 01763 722099 or visit redrow.co.uk/developments/hedera-gardens