Barkway Road Royston proposal consultation deadline extended

Published: 5:00 PM April 27, 2021

The Barkway Road site at the edge of Royston - Credit: Google Maps/ Barkway Road Royston

The deadline to have your say on the application to build nearly 300 homes on land on the south eastern edge of Royston has been extended.

The plans for the Barkway Road, Royston development - put forward by agent Claremont Planning Consultancy Ltd on behalf of Southern & Regional Developments, and promoter Landhold Capital - are for 280 homes, including 112 deemed 'affordable housing'.

The site is approximately 18.47 hectares on the south-eastern edge of Royston - bound by residential properties to the north Barkway Road to the east, Flint Hall farm and access lane to the south, and agricultural land to the west.

The proposal is outside the North Herts Local Plan, and the development's website states that the site is "located outside the Green Belt and is in a highly sustainable location and can easily integrate into the existing urban form of Royston".

Residents have continued to raised concerns about traffic congestion along Barkway Road, especially during peak times.

Royston Town Council Planning Committee unanimously objected to the proposed development at a meeting on April 12, citing traffic, environment and the proposal not being a part of the current or emerging Local Plan.

It was also said by the council the "proposed development has no provision for sustainable travel measures in order to achieve a significant switch to walking, cycling and public transport".

They added: "Facilities such as the town centre, schools and medical centres would realistically be too far to walk to – this will further impact on traffic levels."

A spokesman for Landhold Capital has previously told Crow: "We've engaged in the due process since day one. We are more than happy to address additional concerns as the planning application progresses.

"We have done all the due diligence and investigations to overcome issues. We have engaged and we will continue to engage with concerns."

For more on the development go to barkwayroad-royston.co.uk and to have your say go to the NHDC website and use reference 21/00765/OP by May 15.