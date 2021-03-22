News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fire crews tackle early morning blaze at house

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 3:48 PM March 22, 2021   
Fire engine

Crews attended a fire in Royston this morning. - Credit: Archant

Four fire engines were sent to a house fire in Royston today. 

The incident took place in Coombelands in the early hours - and two people were treated by paramedics. 

A spokesman for Herts Fire Service said: ""We were called to a domestic fire in Royston at 4:39 am today. Four fire engines attended – three from Royston fire station and one from Baldock and Letchworth.

"Two ambulances attended the scene to treat two individuals suffering from smoke inhalation.

"The fire was put out at 5.19 am."

Royston News

