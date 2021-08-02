Every step counts to support Home-Start marathon

Published: 2:14 PM August 2, 2021

Children are invited to take part in a team marathon to raise money for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs - Credit: Home-Start

A charity which supports families in need in Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs is launching a virtual marathon event.

The Home-Start Team Marathon will run from October 1 to October 31. Teams can run as a group, or individually, with each team's distance adding up to 26 miles.

Each team will be provided with an online fundraising page, a link to a distance tracker and a social media page where teams can share their experiences and support each other.

Scheme manager Sarah Mascall said: "Last year income from personal challenges brought in over £10,000 to Home-Start - enough to run one of our Family Support Groups for an entire year."

The marathon is also open to children, including schools, groups and clubs, and Home-Start is offering to give back 50 per cent of each group’s sponsorship, so that local schools and groups also benefi.

To sign up call 01763 262262 or visit www.hsrsc.org.uk/events