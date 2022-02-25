Can you help Home-Start find a new venue for their Strictly event?

Sarah Harrison is one of the dancers taking part in Home-Start's Strictly for Charity event - Credit: Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs

Home-Start in Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs is holding a Strictly Come Dancing-inspired event to support families in need, and is looking for a larger venue.

Twelve couples will take to the dance floor on Saturday, May 14 and compete for their very own glitterball trophy.

The event has proved so popular that the current venue is not big enough. The charity needs to be able to seat around 300 people at tables, and have space for a dance floor of at least 25 square feet (ideally bigger if possible).

The charity is calling on anyone who knows of a local venue with large capacity for table seating - preferably with chairs and tables on site - space for a dance floor, space for a bar which the charity will stock and staff, space for a photo booth and an area for dancers to get changed.

If you know of somewhere suitable, call 01763 262262 or email admin@hsrsc.org.uk.



