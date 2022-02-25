News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Can you help Home-Start find a new venue for their Strictly event?

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM February 25, 2022
Sarah Harrison is one of the dancers taking part in Home-Start's Strictly for Charity event

Sarah Harrison is one of the dancers taking part in Home-Start's Strictly for Charity event - Credit: Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs

Home-Start in Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs is holding a Strictly Come Dancing-inspired event to support families in need, and is looking for a larger venue.

Twelve couples will take to the dance floor on Saturday, May 14 and compete for their very own glitterball trophy.

The event has proved so popular that the current venue is not big enough. The charity needs to be able to seat around 300 people at tables, and have space for a dance floor of at least 25 square feet (ideally bigger if possible).

The charity is calling on anyone who knows of a local venue with large capacity for table seating - preferably with chairs and tables on site - space for a dance floor, space for a bar which the charity will stock and staff, space for a photo booth and an area for dancers to get changed.

If you know of somewhere suitable, call 01763 262262 or email admin@hsrsc.org.uk.


Royston News
South Cambridgeshire News

Don't Miss

Firefighters rushed to Anstey this morning due to a kitchen fire at a thatched property.

Herts Live News

Multiple cats rescued from thatched house fire in Hertfordshire village

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Storm Eunice

Retired nurse helped dog walker trapped under tree during Storm Eunice

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
An upturned trampoline in Hertfordshire during Storm Eunice

Hertfordshire Weather

Updates as Storm Eunice batters Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Detail of Police officers

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Three children say they were sexually abused in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon