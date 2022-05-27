Strictly for Charity fundraising event gets people's toes tapping for Home-Start

Strictly winners Toby and Naomi with Fraser of Ensum Brown - Credit: Ensum Brown

A Strictly-inspired charity dance event in aid of Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs was hailed as a huge success.

Maggie and David dancing at the Strictly event for Home-Start - Credit: Peter Baker

Ten couples, consisting of one celebrity and one professional partner apiece, took to the dancefloor at the Cambridge Vale Hotel in Shepreth last month.

Author and performer Sarah Harrison, who was one of the celebrity dancers, said: "The room was buzzing with happy people and the sheer joy of dancing."

The panel of five judges included former Royston Mayor Mark Hughes, local businessman Bob Tulloch, West End performer Lynsey Britton, dancing examiner Mary Hanson and TV personality Peter Heppelthwaite.

The winners were Toby Pilcher, from Curwen's Solicitors, and Naomi Wallen from DanceMatters, for their tap dancing routine to “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” by They Might Be Giants.

A trophy was provided by V B Trophies in Royston, and awarded by Fraser Clemence from event sponsors Ensum Brown.



