Free app for Royston and South Cambs families to help children’s brains to grow

Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire is working with start-up firm Oliiki to offer more than 1,000 daily activities to promote brain activity in young children. Picture: Oliiki/HSRC Oliiki/HSRC

A family support charity has teamed up with a learning app to offer more than 1,000 daily activities to promote brain activity in young children.

Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire is working with start-up firm Oliiki, which is providing free access for families to the app for 1,000 days through the Home-Start branch.

The activities are all based on research and focus on helping develop children’s brains from conception to two years old, when a child’s brain is the most receptive and builds the framework for later life outcomes. The Oliiki app is said to help parents find the learning in the everyday play for better life outcomes.

Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire helps families with children under the age of nine deal with whatever life throws at them – such as postnatal depression, illness and bereavement.

It supports parents as they learn to cope, improve confidence and build better lives for their children.

The Oliiki First 1000 Days app will provide the Home-Start families with an extra layer of assistance for engaging with their children in addition to support they are given by the Home-Start volunteers.

The app’s daily activities are designed to be short, fun and interactive, based on research to ensure the child’s brain is given the best environment possible to grow.

It shows parents and carers what activity to do each day, how to do it, why they should do it, and the research behind it – as well as the area of the brain and learning they are targeting.

“We are so pleased to be collaborating with the wonderful Oliiki where our families will benefit from use of their brilliant app,” said Sarah Mascall from Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire.

“This gives us an amazing extra level of support that we can offer the families we help. Thank you for choosing us Oliiki.”

Clare Stead of Oliiki added: “Oliiki is proud to be supporting Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire through our buy one give one scheme. Every time someone buys the Oliiki app, we will provide one free to Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire, so a deserving family can also benefit helping to impact more children’s life outcomes and school readiness.”

Visit hsrsc.org.uk to find out more about the Home-Start branch.