Royston ‘living Advent calendar’ to raise money for charity this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:03 04 November 2020

Advent calendar and snowflake on white wooden background

Businesses and residential communities in Royston will put up festive window displays in the run up to Christmas as part of a ‘living Advent calendar’.

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire has organised the project, which will take place over the 24 days of Advent. There will be one living Advent calendar in Royston and another in Buntingford.

Each day, a different location will unveil its Christmas window. The displays will stay illuminated until after Christmas, and the charity will produce a map so people can do a tour of the different windows, either visiting one each day or saving them up until Christmas Eve.

Home-Start, which helps families with young children through challenging times, will be setting up a Virgin Money giving site where people can donate.

For more information email events manager Cathy at cathy@hsrsc.org.uk or call 01763 262262.

