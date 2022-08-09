Children's kite design competition winners announced

Home-Start's Tracy Aggett, Mayor Cllr Mary Antony and Rotary Club president Peter Mitton with the winning kite designs - Credit: Home-Start

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs had a stall at the Royston Kite Festival on Sunday and organised the children's kite design competition.

The winners were three-year-old Millie, five-year-old Kaiden, seven-year-old Cody and nine-year-old Addison.

Entries were judged by president of Royston Rotary Club Peter Mitton and Royston Mayor Cllr Mary Antony.

Tracy Aggett from Home-Start said: "Thank you to everyone who visited and supported our stall which raised £140.98.

"Thanks to everyone who helped on the stall during the day in any way and special thanks to Royston Mayor, Mary Antony and Rotary’s President, Peter Mitton who judged our children’s kite design competition.

"There were so many beautiful designs which the children had produced - they had a hard job on their hands."

This was the first time the kite festival has taken place since 2019, as it was cancelled due to COVID.