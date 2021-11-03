Charity receives funding boost to help a Royston family in need

Home-Start has been awarded a grant to help families in need in Royston - Credit: Andy Aitchison/Home-Start UK

A charity which supports families with young children has received a boost of £1,221 from North Herts Council to help a Royston family.

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire was awarded the grant following a meeting of the council's Royston and District Committee towards the end of last month.

The grant will provide support for one vulnerable family in Royston with children aged under nine for nine months through their home visiting service.

The aim of the visits is to prevent families from descending into crisis. A highly-trained volunteer will visit the family every week, providing emotional and practical support tailored to the family's individual needs.

Sarah Mascall, from Home-Start, said: "Being a parent has never been easy – it can be lonely, frustrating, heart-breaking and overwhelming – but Home-Start is ready to support families through their toughest times.

"We are so pleased that this grant will enable us to be there for this family in Royston.”

Families that benefit from the service struggle with a wide range of issues including depression, anxiety, disability, domestic abuse, family breakdown, children's behavioural problems and bereavement.

Cllr Tony Hunter, North Herts Council's Royston and District Committee chair, said: "Home-Start Hertfordshire provides life-changing support for local families who are facing challenging times.

"We are pleased to be able to assist them in their invaluable work in terms of improving health, wellbeing and building better family relationships through a range of services, including helping this family who are struggling.”

If you are a local group or organisation in North Herts and would like to apply or find out more about the available community grants please visit www.north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/grants/community-grants

If you are looking for family support, or are interested in becoming a volunteer, get in touch with Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs by calling 01763 262262 or email admin@hsrsc.org.uk.

You can also message the charity on their website at https://www.hsrsc.org.uk/.