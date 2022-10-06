Home-Start calls for trustees to help local families in need

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire is looking for new trustees - Credit: Home-Start

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs is looking for a chairperson, a treasurer and general trustees to join their team.

The charity helps empower families who face challenges such as mental or physical illness, loneliness and isolation or bereavement.

Trustees oversee the overall management and administration of the charity, regularly reviewing finance, health and safety and the provision of services to the community.

A Home-Start spokesperson said: "We offer a thorough induction programme to help you settle in and learn how you can quickly add value, and we will meet reasonable expenses.

"We have five board meetings a year during the daytime, and at least one 'Trustees' Away Day' to agree our future strategy."

For more information go to www.hsrsc.org.uk/home-start-trustee-role/, call 01763 262 262 or email admin@hsrsc.org.uk (with 'Trustee Role Enquiry' in the subject line).