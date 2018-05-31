Advanced search

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

PUBLISHED: 10:16 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 04 June 2020

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Archant

Four teenagers from Hitchin and Royston have been arrested following an investigation into suspected drug dealing offences in Royston.

On Tuesday, June 2, police received information that an address in Icknield Walk, Royston, was being cuckooed – that is, the home of a vulnerable person was being used by a group of people as a base to deal drugs.

Officers from the North Herts Local Crime Unit and Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the address, and four teenagers were arrested.

A 15-year-old boy from Hitchin was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill – relating to an offence in Bedfordshire – and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Two 17-year-old boys from Hitchin were also arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, while a 15-year-old boy from Royston was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a knife and a quantity of cannabis.

All four have been released under investigation.

The owner of the property is being supported by specialist staff and alternative accommodation has been arranged.

DI Angela Griffiths said: “The devastating impact of drugs cannot be underestimated and it is often our most vulnerable members of the community who are worst affected.

“Our work to disrupt the local drugs trade and crack down on cuckooing is ongoing, but we need your help to do this. It’s important that neighbours and communities are able to spot the signs and report it early, to help reduce the impact on all concerned.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Royston McDonald’s reopens for drive-thru

497 drive-thrus have reopened across the country this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Wildlife haven at risk if development built, say Royston campaigners

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Royston McDonald’s reopens for drive-thru

497 drive-thrus have reopened across the country this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Wildlife haven at risk if development built, say Royston campaigners

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Competitive rugby union not coming back any time soon as RFU issues their roadmap

It could still be some time before competitive rugby union returns to England. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

‘Astonishing variations’ reported in children returning to Hertfordshire schools

Herts schools have reported 'huge variations' in the return of pupils this week. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Wildlife haven at risk if development built, say Royston campaigners

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton
Drive 24