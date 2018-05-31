Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant Archant

Four teenagers from Hitchin and Royston have been arrested following an investigation into suspected drug dealing offences in Royston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Tuesday, June 2, police received information that an address in Icknield Walk, Royston, was being cuckooed – that is, the home of a vulnerable person was being used by a group of people as a base to deal drugs.

Officers from the North Herts Local Crime Unit and Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the address, and four teenagers were arrested.

A 15-year-old boy from Hitchin was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill – relating to an offence in Bedfordshire – and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Two 17-year-old boys from Hitchin were also arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, while a 15-year-old boy from Royston was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a knife and a quantity of cannabis.

All four have been released under investigation.

The owner of the property is being supported by specialist staff and alternative accommodation has been arranged.

DI Angela Griffiths said: “The devastating impact of drugs cannot be underestimated and it is often our most vulnerable members of the community who are worst affected.

“Our work to disrupt the local drugs trade and crack down on cuckooing is ongoing, but we need your help to do this. It’s important that neighbours and communities are able to spot the signs and report it early, to help reduce the impact on all concerned.”