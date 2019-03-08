Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal after HGV overturned near Fowlmere

PUBLISHED: 13:57 21 March 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a HGV overturned near Fowlmere on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a HGV overturned near Fowlmere on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two men were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries after a HGV overturned in Cambridge Road between Fowlmere and Newton on Tuesday.

Cambridgeshire Police are now appeal for information following the collision which also saw a third man taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The refuse lorry carrying a driver and two passengers was travelling along Cambridge Road at about 11.30am when it rolled on to its side, throwing the driver and one of the passengers from the vehicle.

The two men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or believe they saw the HGV prior to the collision should call the police on 101 quoting incident 161 of 19 March.

Alternatively you can report online by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in Royston after man suffers cardiac arrest

Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Royston this morning. Picture: Archant

Historic Royston pub set for major refurbishment

An impression of what The Green Man will look like when refurbishment is complete. Picture: Star Pubs & Bars

Royston sister of stabbing victim pushes for tougher knife crime sentences

Karen Blackaby (right) is calling for tougher knife crime sentences after her brother Lee Pomeroy was stabbed to death on a train. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Blackaby

Cattle evacuated as fire crews tackle 100-tonne straw blaze near Ashwell

Crews tackle a 100-tonne straw blaze in Ashwell. Picture: Herts Fire

South Cambridgeshire announces plans to resettle refugee families from Syria

Cllr Hazel Smith, lead cabinet member for housing in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in Royston after man suffers cardiac arrest

Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Royston this morning. Picture: Archant

Historic Royston pub set for major refurbishment

An impression of what The Green Man will look like when refurbishment is complete. Picture: Star Pubs & Bars

Royston sister of stabbing victim pushes for tougher knife crime sentences

Karen Blackaby (right) is calling for tougher knife crime sentences after her brother Lee Pomeroy was stabbed to death on a train. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Blackaby

Cattle evacuated as fire crews tackle 100-tonne straw blaze near Ashwell

Crews tackle a 100-tonne straw blaze in Ashwell. Picture: Herts Fire

South Cambridgeshire announces plans to resettle refugee families from Syria

Cllr Hazel Smith, lead cabinet member for housing in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Royston Crow

Police appeal after HGV overturned near Fowlmere

Police are appealing for witnesses after a HGV overturned near Fowlmere on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Claims East West Rail route through Bassingbourn backed ‘almost on a whim’

Speakers at the Economy and Environment Committee meeting. Picture: Courtesy of Susan van de Ven

‘A growing number of young people are carrying knives’

The police scientific support unit arrive to assess the crime scene

County’s new high sheriff to concentrate on volunteers, youth projects and role of local media

Neil McKittrick, the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Number of criminals handed prison sentence for carrying a knife in Cambridgeshire is increasing

More than a third of convicted of carrying a knife or offensive weapon were jailed in Cambridgeshire in 2018.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists