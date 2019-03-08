Police appeal after HGV overturned near Fowlmere

Police are appealing for witnesses after a HGV overturned near Fowlmere on Tuesday. Picture: Archant Archant

Two men were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries after a HGV overturned in Cambridge Road between Fowlmere and Newton on Tuesday.

Cambridgeshire Police are now appeal for information following the collision which also saw a third man taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The refuse lorry carrying a driver and two passengers was travelling along Cambridge Road at about 11.30am when it rolled on to its side, throwing the driver and one of the passengers from the vehicle.

The two men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or believe they saw the HGV prior to the collision should call the police on 101 quoting incident 161 of 19 March.

Alternatively you can report online by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.