Heydon golfers hold fundraisers to celebrate club's 25th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 12:01 21 July 2019

Heydon Grange Golf and Country Club has held charity fundraisers for their 25th anniversary. Picture: Heydon Grange

Heydon Grange Golf and Country Club has held charity fundraisers for their 25th anniversary. Picture: Heydon Grange

Archant

Heydon Grange Golf and Country Club have hosted a series of events to raise money for local charities to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The club held a charity day for two charitable organisations - Home-Start Royston & South Cambs and Sands stillbirth and neonatal death charity - raising more than £2,700.

This comes after the club kicked off their fundraising efforts with a charity open golf day to support East Anglian Air Ambulance earlier this month.

Sponsors donated auction prizes including holidays, golf days and golf equipment.

With 24 taking part, the golf club raised a total of £8,700 on the day, with all proceeds going directly to the EAAA thanks to participants and members continual generosity.

Heydon Grange would like to thank all those who generously provided prizes, the teams for entering and all those who helped to make the day such a great success - as well as their 125 club members for raising such a considerable amount in the space of just one week.

