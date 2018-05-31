North Herts firefighters attend incident which saw two vehicles crash into house

Police and firefighters inspect the scene at the property in Buntingford. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Archant

After two vehicles crashed into the porch of a house in Hertfordshire yesterday, firefighters from North Herts helped to stabilise the property.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The emergency services - including fire crews from Hitchin and Baldock & Letchworth stations were alerted to reports of two vehicles hitting a house in Olvega Drive, Buntingford, at around 7.50am yesterday.

It was reported that a Vauxhall Vivaro had collided with a stationary VW Polo. The Vivaro then struck a Ford Fiesta, embedding both the Fiesta and the Vivaro into the front of the house.

Police officers, firefighters and ambulance services all attended the scene, with no serious injuries being reported. One man, aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital as a precaution.