North Herts firefighters attend incident which saw two vehicles crash into house

PUBLISHED: 17:37 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 28 January 2020

Police and firefighters inspect the scene at the property in Buntingford. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue

After two vehicles crashed into the porch of a house in Hertfordshire yesterday, firefighters from North Herts helped to stabilise the property.

The emergency services - including fire crews from Hitchin and Baldock & Letchworth stations were alerted to reports of two vehicles hitting a house in Olvega Drive, Buntingford, at around 7.50am yesterday.

It was reported that a Vauxhall Vivaro had collided with a stationary VW Polo. The Vivaro then struck a Ford Fiesta, embedding both the Fiesta and the Vivaro into the front of the house.

Police officers, firefighters and ambulance services all attended the scene, with no serious injuries being reported. One man, aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

