Transport plan for Royston revealed - with cycling network and bus station on the list

Improvements to the A505 and Royston station are referenced in the North Central Growth and Transport Plan. Pictures: Google Maps/Archant Archant

A new cycling network, including connections on the A505, better bus station facilities and other travel improvements for Royston have been promised in a draft plan published by Herts County Council.

The public consultation period on the North Central Hertfordshire - Growth and Transport Plan (GTP) begun last week, with residents being given the opportunity to share their views on the development of Royston's transport network.

Improvement for cycling over the A505, improved bus facilities and better connectivity within parts of the town have all been earmarked for the Royston plans.

In the GTP, Herts County Council say they want to "transform Royston into a town that facilitates safe, attractive and convenient journeys by active and sustainable transport modes".

Specifically, HCC's package concerning Royston shows plans to develop cycling connections over the A505 to Melbourn Greenway, more spaces for cyclists at Royston railway station, better facilities and information at Royston bus station and improved connectivity to the town's industrial estate.

The estimated costs of these improvements range from £6 million to £14m, with the county council setting aside between two and five years for the works.

Susan van de Ven, Cambs county councillor and chair of the A10 Corridor Cycle Campaign, said: "This is obviously a landmark consultation for Royston and indeed its natural surrounding community.

"I'm delighted that the Melbourn Greenway connection over the A505 is specifically noted in the plan, and that all the detail of a network of town links and wayfinding is envisaged.

"A cycle link over the A505 will transform many work commutes and safe passage will serve to unlock cheap, clean transport for people wishing to travel by bike, mobility scooter or on foot.

"Likewise, access to countless jobs at places like Melbourn Science Park from Royston station will be made much easier.

"Royston station is uniquely important for the fast train service that doesn't serve Meldreth, Shepreth or Foxton stations, but parking there on a regular basis costs a fortune."

Jayne Foster - site community and liaison officer for the town's biggest employer, Johnson Matthey - said: "We welcome any improvements that make it easier and safer for our people to commute by bicycle, walk or use public transport, as well as contributing towards our sustainability goals.

"We fully support the proposals regarding Royston."

You can share your thoughts on the plans through the county council's online survey or via A1GTP@hertfordshire.gov.uk.