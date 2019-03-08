Advanced search

New names added to Herts Police's Most Wanted list

PUBLISHED: 10:20 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 03 September 2019

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Hertfordshire has dozens of men and women on the run from police. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in our Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

The Royston Crow has put together details of the latest wanted people for you to have a look at, in a bid to track them down.

If you recognise any of the people pictured, you could be of help to Herts Police.

Look through the police most wanted list at www.royston-crow.co.uk/news/herts-most-wanted

The details, supplied by Hertfordshire Constabulary, are updated regularly so keep checking back to see if you recognise anyone.

If you have any information to help bring them to justice, call Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, where you do not have to give your name and you could be entitled to a cash reward.

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises members of the public that if they see any of these people pictured not to approach them, but to call police immediately.

