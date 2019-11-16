Advanced search

Updated: Do you recognise any of Herts Police's most wanted?

16 November, 2019 - 15:01
Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Archant

Do you recognise any of the 14 new faces pictured in our Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

New names have been added to the latest Herts Most Wanted list

Hertfordshire has dozens of men and women on the run from the police.

The Royston Crow has put together details of the latest wanted people for you to have a look at, in a bid to track them down.

If you recognise any of the people pictured, you could be of help to Herts Police.

Take a look through the police most wanted list at www.royston-crow.co.uk/news/herts-most-wanted

The details, supplied by Hertfordshire Constabulary, are updated regularly so keep checking back to see if you recognise anyone.

If you have any information to help bring them to justice, call Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, where you do not have to give your name and you could be entitled to a cash reward.

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises members of the public that if they see any of these people pictured not to approach them, but to call police immediately.

