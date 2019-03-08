Advanced search

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

PUBLISHED: 10:31 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 05 July 2019

New names have been added to the Hertfordshire Most Wanted list. Picture: Archant

New names have been added to the Hertfordshire Most Wanted list. Picture: Archant

Archant

Lots of new names have been added to our Herts Most Wanted list. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in the Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

If so, you could be of help to Herts Police.

Scroll through the police wanted list here.

You may also want to watch:

If you recognise any of the people featured and know where they are, you could help police track them down.

The galleries are updated regularly, so you can check back to see the latest wanted appeals.

Herts Police advise members of the public that if you do see any of these people do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Ofsted orders action at Royston nursery after parent complaint

Royston Day Nursery in Lumen Road. Picture: Google Street View

Large shed fire spreads to houses in Bassingbourn

Firefighters tackled a large shed fire in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service

Collision involving cyclist and car between Royston and Melbourn

A cyclist and a car were involved in a crash on the roundabout linking the A505 to the A10 this morning.

Year 11s from Bassingbourn and Melbourn schools head to proms in style

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

Cheers! North East Herts MP toasts Royston pub’s £220k revamp

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with Green man licencee Andy Murray. Picture: Warren Gunn

